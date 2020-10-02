FOLLOW-UP: Bloomsburg University’s new ‘zero’ number explained

BLOOMSBURG – Why are Bloomsburg University’s COVID-19 numbers down to zero…A lot fewer students on campus, and a lot more sanitation protocol compliance from those students who are on campus, are said to be the big factors in substantially lower COVID-19 cases at Bloomsburg University.

Bloomsburg Director of Communications Tom McGuire, “We did start the semester with about 2,400 students residing on campus. Since then, we’ve had about 900 students or so that decided it was better to head home, which left us with about 1,300 or so students.”

We reported earlier Bloomsburg reported zero new positive cases in its September 30 report on its COVID-19 dashboard. Since mid-August, the university has seen 355 total student cases and two staff cases, forcing the school to move to remote learning.

Dozens of students were also widely seen disregarding safety protocols, but McGuire says that’s changed too, “The students really have adhered to our warnings, been good neighbors in town, and so we’ve seen because of all that, the numbers have gone down.”

McGuire says they won’t return to campus for fall, but they’ll decide soon if Bloomsburg University will have on-campus learning during the spring semester.