Flyers Remove Kate Smith Statue: AP PA Headlines, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 4/22/19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — With Pennsylvania facing a wave of retirees leaving the workforce with no savings, top state officials are working to head off the financial blow. A task force organized by Treasurer Joe Torsella has spurred an effort that now has key state lawmakers writing legislation to create a potentially sweeping retirement savings program that would be administered by Pennsylvania’s Treasury Department.

An estimated 2.1 million people in Pennsylvania, representing one-third of the workforce, work for employers offering no retirement savings accounts or pension plans. Torsella says the program could be life-changing for people who have no retirement savings. Plus, he says it would help businesses offer retirement security to their employees and help the state’s finances. Details of forthcoming legislation are yet to be worked out.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Features

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Flyers removed a statue of late singer Kate Smith outside NHL team’s arena Sunday, two days after covering it amid allegations of racism against the 1930s star with a popular recording of “God Bless America.” “The NHL principle ‘Hockey is for Everyone’ is at the heart of everything the Flyers stand for,” Flyers President Paul Holmgren said in a statement. “As a result, we cannot stand idle while material from another era gets in the way of who we are today.”

On Friday, the Flyers said Smith’s “God Bless America” recording had been removed from their library, following baseball’s New York Yankees. The Yankees suspended use of Smith’s recording during the seventh-inning stretch amid conflicting claims about several of her songs, including a 1939 song “That’s Why the Darkies Were Born.” The tune originated in the 1931 Broadway revue “George White’s Scandals,” and was considered satire at the time. Smith’s likeness also appears in a 1939 ad that heavily uses the mammy caricature, one of the most well-known racist depictions of black women.

Smith’s connection with the Flyers started in 1969 when a team executive ordered her version of “God Bless America” to be played instead of “The Star Spangled Banner.” That led to her performing the song several times before games in the 1970s. A year after her 1986 death, the team erected the statue.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A horror film based on an old Mexican legend tops the current box office list. “The Curse of La Llorona” took in $26.5 million in its debut week to beat out other movies vying for the top spot. The rise of the Warner Bros. film knocks “Shazam!” down to second place, after two weeks at number one. The DC Comics superhero comedy took in $17.3 million in ticket sales. Finishing third was “Breakthrough” — with that faith-based film taking in $11.1 million in its debut weekend.

SOUTHWEST RANCHES, Fla. (AP) — A family in Florida has been reunited with one of its dogs — nearly two years after it was stolen as a puppy. The animal charity organization Wings of Rescue says the German Shepherd named Cedar was found abandoned in a rural Colorado ditch a few weeks ago — covered with snow, malnourished and with an injured leg. A deputy marshal found Cedar, who was identified thanks to its microchip. And after Cedar got some rest and recovery, Wings of Rescue arranged for the Cedar’s return trip home this past Saturday.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds

DENVER (AP) — Jon Gray pitched six scoreless innings, Tony Wolters had a two-run double and the Colorado Rockies beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 for their sixth win in seven games. Trevor Story and Ian Desmond also had RBI singles for the Rockies, who won three of four against the Phillies for their second series win of the season and first at home. Bryce Harper drew a leadoff walk in the Phillies eighth and has reached base safely in all 21 games to start the season. The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com. The Phillies play today at 6:30 with the Phillies at the Mets.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Buster Posey snapped the longest homerless drought of his career with a three-run shot and tagged out Pittsburgh’s Jung Ho Kang at the plate for the final out as the San Francisco Giants edged the Pirates 3-2. Posey took a fastball from Chris Archer and sent it just over the fence in center field with one out in the fifth to give the Giants the lead. The home run was the first for the six-time All-Star catcher since June 19, 2018.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

INTERLEAGUE

Final Atlanta 11 Cleveland 5

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final N-Y Yankees 7 Kansas City 6, 10 Innings

Final Minnesota 4 Baltimore 3

Final Detroit 4 Chi White Sox 3

Final Boston 4 Tampa Bay 3, 11 Innings

Final Texas 11 Houston 10

Final Toronto 5 Oakland 4

Final L-A Angels 8 Seattle 6

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Washington 5 Miami 0

Final San Francisco 3 Pittsburgh 2

Final L-A Dodgers 6 Milwaukee 5

Final St. Louis 6 N-Y Mets 4

Final Chi Cubs 2 Arizona 1

Final Colorado 4 Philadelphia 1

Final San Diego 4 Cincinnati 3

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Boston 110 Indiana 106

Final Golden State 113 L.A. Clippers 105

Final Toronto 107 Orlando 85

Final Portland 111 Oklahoma City 98

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final Boston 4 Toronto 2

Final SO San Jose 2 Vegas 1

———

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Final New York City 2 D.C. United 0

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Chi White Sox at Baltimore 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Boston 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston 8:10 p.m.

N-Y Yankees at L-A Angels 10:07 p.m.

Texas at Oakland 10:07 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Arizona at Pittsburgh 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at N-Y Mets 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis 7:45 p.m.

Washington at Colorado 8:40 p.m.

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Milwaukee at Detroit 8:00 p.m.

Houston at Utah 10:30 p.m.

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Washington at Carolina 7:00 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas 8:30 p.m.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved