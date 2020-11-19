Flu shot clinic at Bloomsburg Fairgrounds this weekend

BLOOMSBURG- Geisinger Medical Center is holding a final community drive-thru and family walk-in flu shot clinic this weekend. It will be happening at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds on Saturday, November 21, from 9:00 to 2:00. The shots are available at no cost and will be given drive-thru-style for anyone age three and older. Walk-in flu shots will be available in a nearby building for children ages six months to three-years-old and for families with young children. Additionally, a limited supply of high-dose flu vaccines for those age 65 and older will be available in the drive-thru.