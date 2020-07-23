Florida woman charged with stabbing and killing a Danville man

DANVILLE – A woman from Florida has been charged with stabbing and killing a Danville man in his home on Tuesday night. State police arrested 36-year-old Kathleen Reed and charged her with criminal homicide in the death of 83-year-old Walter Ditzler Jr.

Troopers say Reed stabbed Ditzler at his home at 1621 Bloom Road in Cooper Township. Reed was arrested and arraigned and sent to the Columbia County Prison after bail was denied. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 31 at the Montour County Courthouse.