Flash flood watch this morning for most of Valley

SUNBURY – A flash flood watch has been posted this morning for most of the Valley after Sunday’s thunderstorms that came through the area. The National Weather Service says the watch is in effect until 10 a.m. this morning for Northumberland, Union, and Montour counties.

The watch means conditions are favorable for small stream flooding or urban flooding, if heavy showers fall during morning rain. Sunday, parts of the Valley did see heavy rain as a result of those thunderstorms, which the weather service says can easily produce some flooding.

The National Weather Service says precipitation for The Valley is 2 to 4 inches above normal for the past two months.