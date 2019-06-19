Flash Flood Warning issued for Columbia County

The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a

Flash Flood Warning for,

Central Columbia County in central Pennsylvania,

Until 9:45PM EDT.

At 6:48PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the

warned area .

Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly in

urban areas in the Bloomsburg area.

Some locations that will experience flooding include,

Bloomsburg, Berwick, Catawissa, Mifflinville, Lightstreet, Almedia,

Fernville, Buckhorn, Rupert, Rohrsburg, Mainville, Eyers Grove,

Shumans, Espy, Millville, Lime Ridge, Briar Creek, Orangeville,

Stillwater and Bloomsburg University.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS,

Turn around, don t drown when encountering flooded roads .

Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.