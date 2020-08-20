Flag burning activist sues Mifflinburg

WILLIAMSPORT – Flag burning activist Gene Stilp, who’s done many demonstrations around the Valley, is suing Mifflinburg borough over its flag-burning ordinances. According to PennLive, Stilp filed the suit in U.S. Middle District Court, seeking a preliminary injunction that would prevent the borough from stopping him from another flag burning event. This comes after borough police issued Stilp a written warning after he ignited a Trump protest flag July 24 on public grounds.

Stilp says some ceremonial burnings are permitted, but the warning constituted a violation of his right to equal protection of the law.

Other ceremonial burnings are permitted, if the person has the approval of borough council or mayor. Stilp also says the written warning violates his right to freedom of expression.

Mifflinburg is the fourth community he’s sued; he’s taken to court Lewisburg, Middleburg, and Harrisburg.