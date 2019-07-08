Five rescued on Penns Creek Island

KRATZERVILLE – Five people, including two juveniles, were rescued after getting trapped on a small island along Penns Creek late Sunday afternoon. Central Susquehanna Regional 911 tells us the incident was reported around 6:30 p.m. There was no information on why they were in Penns Creek and unable to return to the banks.

The 911 center says three adults and two juveniles were found stranded on a small Penns Creek Island just south of the Kratzerville Bridge. Emergency responders tell us no injuries were reported and everyone is safe. Volunteer fire departments from Selinsgrove, DH&L, Kratzerville, Shamokin Dam and Hummels Wharf responded.