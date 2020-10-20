Five new Valley COVID-19 deaths, over 1,500 new state cases

HARRISBURG – Five new Valley COVID-19 deaths have been confirmed, along with 12 new cases, and there are over 1,500 new statewide cases. In its daily update Tuesday, the state Department of Health confirmed four new Northumberland County deaths at 103, along with five new cases at 1,351 since the start of the pandemic.

Union County has an eighth death reported, but no new cases, remaining at 646 overall. There are 24 active inmate cases at the Allenwood Federal Penitentiary and 12 active staff cases. The Lewisburg pen has three active inmate cases and one active staff case.

Snyder County has six new cases at 452 overall and 15 deaths. Montour has one new case at 277 overall and seven deaths.

At Valley universities, Bloomsburg has confirmed one new student case, now at 361 overall and four overall staff cases. Susquehanna remains with 14 total cases, but one less active case at six. Bucknell remains with no active cases and 19 total.

Statewide, 1,557 new cases have been confirmed, bringing the statewide total to over 184,000, of which 79% have recovered. 33 new deaths have also been confirmed, and the state death toll is over 8,500. Allegheny County is reporting an increase of 106 cases, Delaware is reporting an increase of 109 cases, and Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 158 cases. The department of health also says statewide hospitalizations are now over 900, and over 90 ventilators are in use.

In Valley long-term care facilities:

Among 8 Northumberland County facilities – 396 total resident cases, 128 total staff cases and 85 deaths (no changes Tuesday); Mountain View Coal Township has 5 active cases -2 among residents, 3 among staff, with 264 total cases (no changes Tuesday)

In a Snyder County facility – 82 total resident cases, 16 total staff cases and nine deaths (no changes Tuesday)

In a Montour County facility – 72 total resident cases (an increase of one Tuesday), 18 total staff cases and one death; there’s also 77 active Grandview cases (updated Tuesday) – 10 employees, 67 residents (161 total)

Among six Union County facilities – 20 total resident cases, nine total staff cases (updated Tuesday).

At Valley hospitals (no changes Tuesday):

Geisinger Danville – 18 patients, nine on ventilators

Geisinger Shamokin – 7 patients

Evangelical Community Hospital – six patients, one on a ventilator

In 19-24 year-olds in North Central Pennsylvania, there are approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 32 percent of cases so far in October.

There are 2,155,639 patients who have tested negative to date.

Approximately 11,739 of our total cases are among health care workers.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.