Five new Valley COVID-19 cases, PA under 500 cases

HARRISBURG – Five new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the Valley, while Pennsylvania is back under 500 new cases. In its daily update Sunday, the state Department of Health confirmed four new cases in Northumberland County at 327 and eight deaths, and one in Montour County at 76 and two deaths. Union and Snyder remain the same at 95 and 68, respectively, and two deaths each.

In Valley Long-Term Care Facilities, 51 Northumberland County residents have confirmed cases at two facilities and one death. Union has three facilities with cases, one among residents and two among employees. Snyder has one resident case at one facility, and neither Union nor Snyder County has reported facility deaths.

Statewide, 479 new cases have been confirmed, pushing the total to over 89,000, of which 78% have recovered. Four new deaths have been confirmed, with the state death toll over 6,700.

The department reminds residents mask wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home.

There are 634 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 734,846 patients who have tested negative to date.

Approximately 6,806 of our total cases are in health care workers. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.