Five new Valley COVID-19 cases, PA over 6,000 deaths

HARRISBURG – Five new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the Valley Tuesday, but the area is still within the criteria state officials are watching during reopening. In its daily update, the state Department of Health confirmed two new cases in Northumberland County at 211 and three deaths. Snyder County has two more cases at 57 and one death, and Union has one new case at 74 and two deaths. Montour remains with 53 cases.

In the Valley within the last 14 days, Northumberland has seen 37 cases, Union has 20, Snyder has 19, and Montour has 3.

Statewide, 61 new deaths have been confirmed, bringing the death toll to over 6,000. 493 new cases have been confirmed, bringing PA’s total to over 76,000. The health department says 71% of those people have recovered.

There are 625 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 459,248 patients who have tested negative to date. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.