Five new Valley COVID-19 cases, over 41,000 PA cases

HARRISBURG – The state Department of Health confirmed over 1,100 new COVID-19 cases in PA, but only a few new cases in The Valley. In its daily update Sunday, the department confirmed over 41,000 statewide cases, and over 1,550 confirmed deaths.

In the Valley, Northumberland County is up 3 to 90 cases, Montour 47, Snyder is up 1 to 33 and one death, and Union is the same at 31.

In surrounding areas, Columbia County has 269 cases and seven deaths, Lycoming has 55 cases, and Schuylkill has 321 cases and five deaths. Dauphin County has 519 cases and 18 deaths, and Juniata has 78 cases.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here. There are over 157,000 patients who have tested negative to date.