Five new Valley COVID-19 cases, only 15 new PA deaths

HARRISBURG – Only five new Valley COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, along with only 15 new Pennsylvania deaths Monday. In its daily update, the state Department of Health confirmed 473 new cases statewide, bringing the total to over 68,000. The 15 new deaths keep the statewide total to over 5,100. There are 549 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

In the Valley, all five new cases were confirmed in Northumberland and Union counties, which continue to be closely watched by the department in order to move to the green phase. Northumberland has four new cases at 174 and three deaths, but Union has just one new case at 54 and one death. Montour remains with 50 cases and Snyder with 38 cases and one death.

In surrounding areas, Columbia County has 343 cases and 31 deaths, Lycoming has 160 cases and 14 deaths, and Schuylkill has 592 cases and 27 deaths. Dauphin is well over 1,100 cases and Juniata has 95 cases and four deaths.

Low numbers tend to be reported over the weekend, so the department will closely monitor numbers as the week progresses for any new trends.