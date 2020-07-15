Five new Valley COVID-19 cases, 994 new PA cases

HARRISBURG – Five new Valley COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, and Pennsylvania’s new case numbers nearly increased by 1,000 overnight again. In its daily update Wednesday, the state Department of Health confirmed three new Union County cases at 108 overall since the pandemic and two deaths. Northumberland County has one new case at 352 overall and 10 deaths, along with Montour County at 81 overall cases and two deaths. Snyder remains with 74 total cases and two deaths.

In local long-term care facilities, numbers have slightly gone up in Northumberland and Union counties – Among three Northumberland facilities, there are now nine employee cases and six deaths, along with 55 total resident cases. Among three Union facilities, there are now three employee cases and still one resident case since the pandemic.

Statewide, 994 new cases have been confirmed, with the total now over 97,000, of which 76% have recovered. Allegheny and Philadelphia counties continue seeing spikes of 246 and 135 new cases, respectively. Significant increases also continue in 19-24 year-olds, including nearly 8% of cases in April to nearly 13 percent so far in July in Northcentral PA.

26 new deaths have also been confirmed, with the state death toll over 6,900.

State officials continue reminding residents of required mask-wearing in all businesses and whenever leaving home. There are 637 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 870,984 patients who have tested negative to date.

Approximately 7,284 of our total cases are in health care workers. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.