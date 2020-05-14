Latest COVID-19: Five new Valley cases, over 4,200 PA deaths

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania is now over 4,200 in COVID-19 deaths, but the Valley’s numbers remain relatively low. In its daily update Thursday, the state Department of Health confirmed 44 new deaths overnight, and another 231 were reported as a result of a reconciliation of data over the past several weeks. The state also confirmed 938 new cases, with the statewide total approaching 60,000.

In the Valley, four new cases have been confirmed in Northumberland County at 132, and one new case in Union County at 43 and one death. Montour remains with 50 cases and Snyder remains with 33 cases and one death.

In surrounding areas, Columbia County has three new cases and one new death, now at 333 cases and 31 deaths. Lycoming County remains at 139 cases and seven deaths. Schuylkill has 12 new cases at 490 and 14 deaths; Dauphin County is up to 895 cases and 40 deaths. Juniata County remains with 94 cases and one death.

There are over 251,000 people who have tested negative to date. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.