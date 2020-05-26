Tuesday Report: Five new Valley cases, 13 new PA deaths

HARRISBURG – Only five new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the Valley, and 13 statewide deaths. In its daily update Tuesday, the state Department of Health confirmed 451 new cases, keeping the statewide total at over 68,000 and 13 new deaths. That statewide total remains at 5,100.

In the Valley, all five cases came in Northumberland and Union counties again. Northumberland has three more at 177 and three deaths, and Union has two more at 56 and one death. Snyder remains with 38 cases and and one death, and Montour with 50.

In surrounding areas, Columbia County has 343 cases and 31 deaths, Lycoming has 161 and 14 deaths, Schuylkill has 600 cases and 27 deaths. Dauphin is well over 1,100 cases and 63 deaths, and Juniata remains with 95 cases and four deaths.

There are 551 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 339,835 patients who have tested negative to date.County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.