Five new COVID-19 Valley cases, 962 new state cases

HARRISBURG – Five new Valley COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, along with over 900 new state cases. In its daily update Thursday, the state Department of Health confirmed three new Northumberland County cases at 369 since the outbreak and 11 deaths. Two more Union County cases have also been confirmed at 115 overall and two deaths. No changes in Montour and Snyder counties, remaining at 86 and 85 overall cases, respectively, and two and three deaths, respectively.

Now among four Northumberland County long-term care facilities, there are 60 resident cases and 10 employee cases since the outbreak and eight deaths.

Statewide, 962 new cases have been confirmed, with Pennsylvania’s total now over 104,000, of which 75% have recovered. Allegheny County has 147 new cases, and Philadelphia County has 311 new cases in the past two days. Case increases in 19-24 year-olds continue state wide, including approximately 8 percent of cases in April to nearly 13 percent of cases so far in July. 16 new statewide deaths have also been confirmed, with the death toll over 7,000.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home.

There are 637 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 981,259 patients who have tested negative to date.

Approximately 7,752 of our total cases are in health care workers. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

Listen to Dr. Levine’s update here.