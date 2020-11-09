Five confirmed COVID-19 cases in Selinsgrove schools, remote learning the rest of the week

SELINSGROVE – Five COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the Selinsgrove Area School District, forcing the district to remove all schools to remote learning the rest of the week. In a letter Monday, Superintendent Dr. Frank Jankowski says two cases are at the elementary school, one at the intermediate school, one at the middle school, and one at the high school.

All students K-12 will move to remote learning the rest of the week due to the complexity and quantity of the cases. Dr. Jankowski says at this time, the plan is for the district to resume in-person learning next Monday. The district says its health professionals have worked together and verified its approach with Snyder County Emergency Management personnel and the Department of Health to conduct contact tracing and instruct those exposed to quarantine.