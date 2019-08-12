Five Children Die in Day Care Fire: AP PA Headlines, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 8/12/19

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — A day care center where children could stay overnight as their parents worked was ravaged Sunday by a fire that killed five and sent the owner to the hospital, authorities said. The victims in Erie ranged in ages from 8 months to 7 years, Chief Guy Santone of the Erie Fire Department said. At least four of the victims were staying overnight at the residential house that had been turned into a day care center, Erie Chief Fire Inspector John Widomski told the Erie Times-News.

The fire, reported at about 1:15 a.m. Sunday, was funneling out of every first-floor window when firefighters arrived, Widomski said. Valerie Lockett-Slupski, standing across the street from the fire-damaged house, told the newspaper she was the grandmother of four of the children, and that they were staying at the day care center because their parents were working overnight. She said the family had two boys and two girls and had used the center for almost a year. The cause of the fire remained under investigation Sunday afternoon, Widomski told the newspaper.

The Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership lists the Harris Family Daycare as “a 24 hour, 7 days a week childcare service including holidays.” The state Department of Human Services Office of Child Development and Early Learning listed the day care as in compliance with requirements following a Dec. 28, 2018, inspection. But a Jan. 3, 2019, inspection note on that listing highlighted “ashes and cigarette or cigar butts” in “a child care space, play space or food preparation area.”

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Bill Cosby’s lawyers will fight to overturn his sexual assault conviction Monday as the 82-year-old comedian serves a three- to 10-year prison term in Pennsylvania. Cosby was the first celebrity tried and convicted in the #MeToo era. He insists the sexual encounter with a young woman seeking career advice was consensual.

A jury last year found Cosby drugged and molested her at his suburban Philadelphia estate in 2004. Defense lawyers contend the trial judge erred in letting five other accusers testify to bolster the prosecution’s case.

The three-judge Superior Court panel includes two women jurists. The panel is not expected to rule for several months. The decision will be closely watched by both sexual assault victims and lawyers for Harvey Weinstein and other high-profile men accused of similar misconduct.

NEW YORK (AP) — School lunch menus already have Meatless Mondays and Taco Tuesdays. Now some may get Trade Mitigation Thursdays. This fall, some school cafeterias are expecting shipments of free food courtesy of President Donald Trump’s trade disputes. The products are coming from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which is giving away the foods it’s buying to help farmers hurt by trade negotiations.

In Maryland, one district is awaiting a truckload of canned kidney beans — one of several “trade mitigation” items schools were offered. The USDA has long purchased and distributed foods to help farmers. But for the groups that get the foods, Trump’s trade disputes are resulting in an unusual bounty. Other schools say they can’t put the extras to use.

NEW YORK (AP) – Jeffrey Epstein’s apparent suicide in federal custody is provoking skepticism among online conspiracy theorists and even some officials. Republican Sen. Rick Scott of Florida urged federal prison officials to say what mistakes — or criminal acts — could have allowed Epstein to kill himself. Former Mayor Rudy Giuliani, now an attorney for President Donald Trump, questioned whether video surveillance captured Epstein’s death.

Online theorists, meanwhile, quickly offered unsubstantiated and sometimes farfetched alternative explanations.

The well-connected financier had been charged with conspiracy and sex trafficking last month. His case had already prompted speculation given Epstein’s links to Trump and former President Bill Clinton and a 2008 deal in Florida that allowed him to plead to soliciting a minor for prostitution to avoid more serious charges. Federal officials say they will investigate the death.

UNDATED (AP) – Walmart is removing from all of its stores signs, displays or videos that depict violence following a mass shooting at an El Paso, Texas, store that killed 22 people. The retailer instructed employees in an internal memo to remove any marketing material, turn off or unplug video game consoles that show violent games, and to make sure that no violence is depicted on screens in its electronics departments.

Employees were also ordered to turn off hunting season videos in the sporting goods department. Walmart spokeswoman Tara House said Friday that Walmart is taking the actions, “out of respect for the incidents of the past week.” No videos or video games that depict violence will be removed from shelves and there is no change in the company’s policy regarding gun sales.

BETHEL, N. Y. (AP) – Feel free to travel to the site of the original Woodstock festival to breathe the air and feel the vibes. Just don’t do it this weekend. Officials in Bethel, New York, are limiting only those with “travel passes” to get to the site from Thursday to Sunday, and only if you have tickets to a concert. Arlo Guthrie plays there Thursday, Ringo Starr on Friday, Santana and the Doobie Brothers on Saturday and John Fogerty on Sunday. This weekend marks the 50th anniversary of the original Woodstock. Officials say the travel limits are in place because the country roads can only handle so much traffic.

DENVER (AP) — A black bear broke into a Colorado house over the weekend and left by breaking through a wall “like the Kool-Aid Man.” Estes Park police say the break-in occurred Friday night and that the animal was likely attracted to trash. A Facebook post by the police department said: “Upon officer’s arrival, said bear forcibly breached a hole in the wall like the ‘Kool-Aid Man’ and made its escape.”

The Denver Post reports no one was injured. Colorado Parks and Wildlife said bears entered over 35 vehicles and nine residences in the Estes Park area in the 10 days before Aug. 3. Residents were encouraged to close and lock all doors and windows to homes and vehicles.

UNDATED (AP) – Teachers from El Paso, Dayton, Ohio, and Gilroy, California, are flooding Lady Gaga’s social media with thanks after she announced financial support for their classrooms. Lady Gaga writes her Born This Way Foundation teamed up with DonorsChoose.org to fund the classroom needs of schools in those cities, which suffered mass shootings in the past weeks. Lady Gaga says she’s supporting 125 classrooms in El Paso, 14 in Dayton and 23 in Gilroy. She also urges people to watch for signs of anyone struggling with mental health issues, and anyone struggling themselves to seek help.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Audiences have helped the “Fast & Furious” spinoff “Hobbs & Shaw” take another lap at No. 1 even with an onslaught of new movies this weekend. Universal Pictures estimates Sunday that “Hobbs & Shaw” added $25.4 million from North American theaters, bringing its domestic total to $108.5 million.

Second place went to the PG-13 rated “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” with a better than expected $20.8 million. Close behind in third was “The Lion King” with $20 million in weekend five. Newcomer “Dora and the Lost City of Gold” placed fourth with $17 million, while the tearjerker “The Art of Racing in the Rain” opened in sixth to $8.1 million. The Melissa McCarthy and Tiffany Haddish mob pic “The Kitchen” flopped in seventh with $5.5 million.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Kevin Pillar hit a tiebreaking triple that scored Evan Longoria with two out in the bottom of the eighth inning, closer Will Smith followed with a two-run single in his first career at-bat and the San Francisco Giants rallied to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 9-6. Scooter Gennett homered into McCovey Cove and Mike Yastrzemski also went deep to help the Giants take three of four from the Phillies.

The Phils have the day off then host the Cubs Tuesday 6:30pm

LOUIS (AP) — Lane Thomas hit a go-ahead grand slam in the seventh inning, Paul Goldschmidt and Dexter Fowler also homered, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 11-9. St. Louis rallied from an 8-4 deficit to sweep the three-game series and move into second place in the NL Central, two games behind the Chicago Cubs. Josh Bell had two homers and four RBIs for Pittsburgh, which has lost eight straight. Pablo Reyes added a solo shot in the ninth.

