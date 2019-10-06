Five car pileup on I-80 in the Valley by construction zone

BUCKHORN – One person from Shamokin was taken to the hospital after a five-car pileup last Wednesday along I-80 in Columbia County where a construction project has been ongoing. Bloomsburg state police tell us today, the crash occurred last Wednesday around 8:15 a.m. along I-80 east near mile marker 234. 43-year-old Jeremy Matruder of Shamokin was the only person injured and was taken to Geisinger. No medical update is available.

Troopers say traffic was beginning to merge into the right lane due to the construction zone. Four of the vehicles involved already merged when a tractor-trailer driven by 60-year-old David Toler of Virginia failed to slow down. Toler then struck one vehicle in the rear, causing a chain reaction of vehicles into each other. Troopers say Toler was cited with a traffic violation.

The construction zone in that four-mile stretch of I-80 east in Columbia County causes heavy traffic backups daily during the peak rush morning and afternoon rush hours.