Five adult community centers in Northumberland County will close temporarily

SUNBURY – Northumberland County Area Agency on Aging says five adult community centers in the county will close temporarily due to the resurgence of COVID-19 in the county. The centers, formerly known as Senior Action Centers, are located in Milton, Northumberland, Herndon, Mount Carmel and Coal Township. The Sunbury Center closed earlier this month for building renovations.

The county administrators say the centers will be closed a minimum of two weeks. Those who routinely attend the centers and have specific needs will temporarily receive seven frozen home delivered meals prepared by the agency. They will be delivered on a weekly basis.