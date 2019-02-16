First Year Medical Sales: AP PA Headlines, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 2/16/19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — State officials say Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana program provided the drug nearly 600,000 times during its first year of sales. The Wolf Administration said Friday that more than 83,000 people have purchased medical marijuana at the 45 dispensaries that are up and running. Statewide medical marijuana sales totaled $132 million in the past year.

More than $2 million in state taxes were paid by grower-processors. About 1,000 doctors are currently approved to certify patients for the program. Pennsylvania’s 2016 medical marijuana law permits its use for a list of conditions that include AIDS, autism, cancer, chronic pain and post-traumatic stress disorder.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia prosecutors say they’re fighting an order that gives prison activist Mumia Abu-Jamal a new court hearing because the ruling is so broad it could undo countless other cases. District Attorney Larry Krasner filed a motion Friday outlining his challenge. The issue is now with the Pennsylvania Superior Court. The 64-year-old Abu-Jamal is serving a life sentence for a 1981 police officer’s slaying.

A Philadelphia judge recently granted him a chance at a new appeal because a judge who heard his initial appeal had a passing involvement in the case as Philadelphia district attorney. Krasner says the U.S. Supreme Court has granted new hearings only when there’s a more direct conflict. Abu-Jamal’s lawyer, Judith Ritter, says the city judge’s ruling was not as broad as Krasner maintains and found clear bias against her client.

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — With prime Peeps season about to get underway, the Pennsylvania city where they’re “born” is honoring the man who brought marshmallow chicks to the masses. The (Allentown) Morning Call reports that Bethlehem Mayor Robert Donchez proclaimed Friday as “Bob Born Day” in a ceremony at company offices.

Born, now 94, joined his father’s candy business in 1946 and figured out a way to automate production of Peeps, which had been made by hand. Today, Just Born produces about 5.5 million Peeps per day. The city’s proclamation says Peeps are “an iconic symbol of Easter.” Just Born CEO Ross Born, Bob Born’s son, says “we are thankful for his many years of service to Just Born.”

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A federal appeals court ruled Friday that the Justice Department can’t deny Philadelphia millions in public safety funding because of its status as a “sanctuary city.” The ruling echoes others that block the department from withholding funds to cities that refuse to cooperate with federal immigration agencies. City officials have refused to give immigration agents access to prison inmates suspected of being in the country illegally or notify agents before the inmates are released.

In her ruling, U.S. Circuit Court Judge Marjorie Rendell said the Justice Department exceeded its power in attaching those conditions to the approximately $2.5 million in annual grants the city receives. Mayor Jim Kenney said Philadelphia will continue to welcome immigrants, calling the Justice Department’s efforts “an unconscionable attempt to bully the city and its residents.” An email seeking comment was sent to the Justice Department.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Features

NEW YORK (AP) — Bowing to a backlash that had threatened to engulf an already blunder-plagued Academy Awards, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Friday reversed its decision to present four awards during the commercial breaks of this year’s Oscar broadcast. All 24 categories will be shown live, after all, at the 91st Academy Awards on February 24, the academy announced in a statement. On Monday, the academy had said that the winning speeches for cinematography, film editing, makeup and hairstyling and live-action short would be aired in a shortened, taped segment during the broadcast.

“Nine days until the showtime, still tweaking the script” the Academy tweeted Friday. The academy did not address whether the change meant extending the show’s length, which organizers have said would be reduced to three hours. The academy’s move to strike awards from the live broadcast was fiercely contested by many of this year’s Oscar nominees, including “Roma” director Alfonso Cuaron and “BlacKkKlansman” filmmaker Spike Lee. The American Society of Cinematographers on Wednesday issued an open-letter to the academy, signed by Martin Scorsese, Brad Pitt and others, calling the plans an insult to the cinematic arts.

CHICAGO (AP) — The investigation into black actor Jussie Smollett’s account of being beaten in a racist, anti-gay attack took a sharp turn Friday when police announced the arrest of two black men they believe assaulted the “Empire” cast member. At least one of the men worked on the TV show, police said. Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said authorities had probable cause to believe the suspects committed assault and battery against Smollett. But they had not been charged as of Friday afternoon.

Guglielmi would not comment on a possible motive. Smollett, who is gay, has said two masked men shouting racial and anti-gay slurs and “This is MAGA country!” beat him and looped a rope around his neck early on Jan. 29 before running away. He said they also poured some kind of chemical on him. The police spokesman said that there is “no evidence to say that this is a hoax” and that Smollett “continues to be treated by police as a victim, not a suspect.”

COBLESKILL, N.Y. (AP) — Ahoy, beer lovers: A bottle from a 133-year-old shipwreck may yield yeast for a new brew in upstate New York. Biotechnology students at the State University of New York at Cobleskill uncorked a bottle from the shipwrecked SS Oregon on Thursday. Serious Brewing Company of Howes Cave plans to develop a new brew if the students successfully extract yeast.

Bill Felter, of Serious Brewing, acquired the beer from a customer who owns an assortment of artifacts recovered from the Oregon. The ship was en route from Liverpool, England, to New York City with 852 people aboard on March 14, 1886, when it collided with a schooner near Fire Island, New York, and sank. All but one person survived. Last year, an Australian brewer produced beer from yeast recovered from a 220-year-old shipwreck.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds

BOYS HS BASKETBALL

PHAC Boys Championship Game Loyalsock 60, Montoursville 40

Schuylkill League Semifinal Blue Mountain 63, Lourdes Regional 54

ACAA Semifinal Northumberland Christian 82, Meadowbrook Christian 52

Williams Valley 45, Line Mountain 42

Wellsboro 81, Troy 42

Williamsport 58, West Scranton 49

GIRLS HS BASKETBALL

PHAC Girls Championship Game Mifflinburg 49, Danville 43, OT

ACAA Semifinal Meadowbrook Christian 46, Blair County Christian 33

Shamokin 33, Lourdes Regional 32, OT

South Williamsport 60, Line Mountain 25

Sullivan County 63, North Penn-Mansfield 46

West Scranton 49, Williamsport 46

AP-Scorecard Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events: ——— NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Final Team USA 161 Team World 144 ——— NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE Final N-Y Rangers 6 Buffalo 2 Final Carolina 3 Edmonton 1 Final OT New Jersey 5 Minnesota 4 Final Boston 3 Anaheim 0 ——— TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL Final (25) Buffalo 88 Toledo 82 TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE ——— NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE Calgary at Pittsburgh 1:00 p.m. Detroit at Philadelphia 1:00 p.m. St. Louis at Colorado 3:00 p.m. Toronto at Arizona 7:00 p.m. Ottawa at Winnipeg 7:00 p.m. Edmonton at N-Y Islanders 7:00 p.m. Montreal at Tampa Bay 7:00 p.m. Dallas at Carolina 8:00 p.m. Columbus at Chicago 8:30 p.m. Vancouver at San Jose 10:00 p.m. Nashville at Vegas 10:00 p.m. Boston at L.A. Kings 10:30 p.m. ——— TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (1) Tennessee at (5) Kentucky 8:00 p.m. NC State at (2) Duke 6:00 p.m. (3) Gonzaga at San Diego 10:00 p.m. Notre Dame at (4) Virginia 2:00 p.m. (24) Maryland at (6) Michigan 12:00 p.m. (7) Nevada at Wyoming 10:00 p.m. (8) North Carolina at Wake Forest 12:00 p.m. Penn St. at (12) Purdue 4:00 p.m. West Virginia at (14) Kansas 4:00 p.m. Baylor at (15) Texas Tech 2:00 p.m. Clemson at (16) Louisville 12:00 p.m. (17) Florida St. at Georgia Tech 2:00 p.m. (23) Iowa St. at (18) Kansas St. 4:00 p.m. (19) LSU at Georgia 6:00 p.m. (21) Iowa at Rutgers 6:00 p.m. (22) Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh 4:30 p.m.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved