First semester for new Bucknell University Academic East building

LEWISBURG – A brand new and much bigger learning environment, memorable hands-on experiences, and great views await engineering and education students at Bucknell University. As the university’s fall semester begins this Monday, Bucknell’s new Academic East building is ready to open.

Pat Mather is the Dean of the College of Engineering at Bucknell. “Just the reconfigurability of this space, the sheer volume of this space…it’s going to create an immensely creative opportunity for our students. The mood in the faculty is really optimistic,” Mather said.

The 78,000 square-foot building is double in size to what both engineering and education students worked with previously. The building features more than 30 offices, four classrooms shared by both engineering and education students, more than 25 engineering labs. The building’s roof will also be used for classroom hands-on experience.

Mather says all these new additions are going to enhance learning immensely. “The hands-on experience is much like the inquiry-based learning, which leads to retention of the knowledge gained, but also confidence in their ability to create something from nothing, and intuition.”

The new building greatly benefits the university’s Department of Education with significantly enhanced spaces for faculty and student interaction.