First reading of Sunbury “good” budget passes, no tax increase

SUNBURY- Sunbury city council approved the city’s $4.69 million draft “no tax increase” budget for next year. Mayor Kurt Karlovich says the spend plan does not raise taxes ‘so far. “We planned accordingly, just in case the hospital was granted their tax-exempt status by the county and we did not raise the taxes for our residents,” Karlovich said.

City Treasurer Kevin Troup praised the city council for watching their spending. “The council and the mayor and everybody knew this year we were in a financial crisis and all stepped up to the plate and watched what they spent so it is all working out pretty good,” Troup said.

The second reading of the budget will take place December 9. UPMC Sunbury is seeking tax free status after being on the tax rolls for about 10-years.