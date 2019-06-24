First PA Budget Votes Today: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 6/24/19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Toil on a $34 billion budget in Pennsylvania’s Capitol is barreling into the final week of the fiscal year, as top lawmakers rush to wrap up closed-door budget talks on time. The main objective is extending the state’s spending authority for another 12 months without a long partisan fight that marked the first three years of power-sharing between Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and the Republican-controlled Legislature.

The first votes on hundreds of pages of budget legislation could happen Monday. Broad outlines about the package are known, but many details remain under wraps, withheld even from rank-and-file lawmakers. The week also will be crucial to the policy agendas of Wolf and top lawmakers, as they rush to use the deadline pressure of budget negotiations to strike deals.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Life imitated art for a few moments Friday _ at a major league ballpark, of all places. Actor Rob McElhenney was on hand for a retirement ceremony for Philadelphia Phillies star Chase Utley. McElhenney co-created “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia _ and in one episode, his character has a “man crush” on Utley. The love was requited when McElhenney was asked to be on the receiving end of the ceremonial first pitch thrown by Utley. Utley played 13 seasons in Philly and helped the Phils win five straight NL East titles, two NL pennants _ and the 2008 World Series.

Features

CHICAGO (AP) — There’s a chance Jussie Smollett could find himself facing charges _ again _ in a case in which he claims he was the victim of a racist and anti-gay beating. The door to possible new charges in the case was opened this past Friday when a judge appointed a special prosecutor to investigate the decision by Cook County prosecutors to dismiss all charges against the “Empire” actor.

He had been facing a string of felonies for what authorities said was his telling lies to police about the beating, which authorities say Smollett staged. The judge ruled that while Cook County prosecutor Kim Foxx was within her rights to recuse herself, she was out of bounds when she assigned a top aide to oversee the case. The judge says Foxx should have appointed a special prosecutor, instead.

NEW YORK (AP) — Not even Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the rest of the “Toy Story” gang could pull the movie industry out of a disturbing trend: underperforming sequels. As expected, “Toy Story 4” was the big winner at the box office, taking in $118 million in its opening weekend. But that still falls short of the blockbuster-like numbers predicted for the latest sequel in the Pixar animated series. It was expected to take in as much as $140-150 million. Even so, the “Toy Story 4” opening ranks as the fourth highest animated film opening ever, not accounting for inflation.

PETALUMA, Calif. (AP) _ You ugly dog! Say that to Scamp the Tramp _ and his owner would no doubt say “thanks.” The bug-eyed, dreadlocked pooch is the winner of the 31st annual World’s Ugliest Dog Contest. After the win Friday night, Scamp’s owner said her dog is “Scamp the Champ, no longer Scamp the Tramp.” She says her pooch won the judges’ and audience’s heart because they were able to see “his beautiful spirit.” Scamp is more than just an ugly face. The street dog from Compton, California makes volunteer visits to children and a local senior citizens center.

DUBLIN, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia sheriff says he had to take action to get people out of the habit of getting out of jury duty. Laurens County Sheriff Larry Dean says he got fed up when nearly three-quarters of those summoned for jury duty failed to show up for court. WMAZ-TV reports that there were 200 people mailed subpoenas for one day last Tuesday _ but only 60 bothered to show.

The sheriff had deputies make calls to the no-shows. And he took to the department’s Facebook page to warn that a judge could have any would-be juror who didn’t answer a subpoena arrested. The tactic worked. Dean says enough people came into court to make up four juries. And none of those who failed to answer ended up being arrested.

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rookie right-hander Jordan Yamamoto won for the third time in three career starts, Garrett Cooper and Brian Anderson hit consecutive homers, and the Miami Marlins beat Philadelphia 6-4 for the Phillies’ seventh straight loss. JT Riddle homered, doubled and drove in two for Miami, which swept three games in Philadelphia for the first time since August 2009. The Marlins outhit the Phillies 16.

The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com and on the Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation app. The Phils play the Mets at CBP today 6:30pm on 1070AM WKOK, while the last half-hour of the Late Day News Roundup continues on WKOK.com. Then the .com has CBS Sportsradio.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kevin Newman walked with the bases loaded in the 11th inning to cap a four-run rally as the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the San Diego Padres 11-10. The Pirates rallied from three-run deficits in the ninth and 11th innings to earn the series weep and improve their winning streak to five.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

INTERLEAGUE

Final L-A Angels 6 St. Louis 4

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Toronto 6 Boston 1

Final Cleveland 8 Detroit 3

Final Houston 9 N-Y Yankees 4

Final Kansas City 6 Minnesota 1

Final Texas 7 Chi White Sox 4

Final Tampa Bay 8 Oakland 2

Final Seattle 13 Baltimore 3

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Miami 6 Philadelphia 4

Final Atlanta 4 Washington 3, 10 Innings

Final Pittsburgh 11 San Diego 10, 11 Innings

Final Milwaukee 7 Cincinnati 5

Final Chi Cubs 5 N-Y Mets 3

Final Arizona 3 San Francisco 2, 10 Innings

Final L-A Dodgers 6 Colorado 3

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Washington 89 Atlanta 73

Final Chicago 93 Connecticut 75

Final Phoenix 82 L.A. Sparks 72

Final Seattle 65 Indiana 61

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Final Kansas City 1 Columbus 0

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Toronto at N-Y Yankees 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland 7:10 p.m.

Chi White Sox at Boston 7:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

N-Y Mets at Philadelphia 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Chi Cubs 8:05 p.m.

L-A Dodgers at Arizona 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco 10:05 p.m.

