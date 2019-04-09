First day of rifle deer season changing

HARRISBURG – The first day of rifle deer season has been moved up. In a big change to Pennsylvania’s most popular hunting season, the state game commission has changed the first day of rifle deer season from the Monday after Thanksgiving to the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Media reports say the vote Tuesday was 5-3 and the change takes effect this year.

The game commission gave preliminary approval in January. The change will help hunters who can’t get off work or school the first Monday after Thanksgiving. Opponents to the bill cited tradition and crowded highways on the weekend after Thanksgiving. Rifle deer season has started the Monday after Thanksgiving since 1963.