First COVID-19 cases reported in Lewisburg school district

LEWISBURG – The first two positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Lewisburg Area School District. Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Polinchock says a Lewisburg High School student and an administrative support staff member have the virus.

She says neither of the two individuals were in the same building nor connected in any way. Both people have also not been in district buildings since beginning to show symptoms. Any potential contacts have been excluded.

Dr. Polinchock says all schools will remain open for in-person instruction at this time. All athletic practices and contests will also continue.