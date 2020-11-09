First COVID-19 case reported at Mifflinburg High School

MIFFLINBURG – The first positive case of COVID-19 has been reported in the Mifflinburg Area School District. In an email Monday, the district says it received notice of a positive case from a student at the high school. The district says the student was last in school Thursday. Those who may have been or have been exposed have been contacted by the district and informed to quarantine.

The district says it wants to reassure parents its systems and plans have been working effectively since the start of the school year, despite the news.