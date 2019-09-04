Milestone reached as first concrete is placed during CSVT Project

MONTOURSVILLE – The first concrete was placed on the deck of the river bridge earlier Wednesday as part of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation project in Northumberland, Union and Snyder counties. PennDOT says approximately 500 cubic yards of concrete was placed by contractor Trumbull Corp.

This was the first of multiple concrete pouring that will occur until November. PennDOT says one-third of the 14,000 cubic yards of concrete needed to complete the deck is expected to be placed by then. The rest will be placed next year. Once completed in 2022, the river bridge will be 4,545 feet long and 90 feet wide with two lanes of traffic in both directions.

As part of the northern section paving contract, New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co., Inc., will continue concrete paving around the Chillisquaque bridges next week. Motorists should be alert for slow-moving traffic and watch for trucks entering and exiting the work area.