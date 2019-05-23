First candidate announced for Keller’s 85th District replacement

SELINSGROVE – The first candidacy has been announced to replace Fred Keller as State Representative for the 85th District.

Darwin Swope of Selinsgrove, who was a Legislative Outreach Specialist for Representative Keller, has announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination. Swope worked with Keller for the past nine years in charge of constituent and municipal services. He says during this time, he assisted numerous businesses, local governments, and citizens in successfully resolving issues.

Swope says some legislative priorities include property tax elimination, term limits of 12 years for both House and Senate, and increased support for Lyme Disease and cancer. He’ll also work toward economic development that is fair to both established and new business. Swope says he is also Pro-Life, and Pro-Second Amendment.

He has also served on boards of various community organizations, and is a life-long resident of the 85th District. In these positions, he’s advocated for efficient use of public funds which kept user rates low.