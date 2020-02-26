Fires hit two homes in Valley, no injuries reported at blazes

UNDATED – Volunteer fire fighters from two communities were called out to try and save homes that went up in flames Tuesday night. In the first blaze in Middleburg, crews made good stop and prevented more destruction, but a Union County home was destroyed.

First fire around 7pm was on Main Street in Middleburg, a family escaped safely as Middleburg, Mifflinburg, Shamokin Dam, Kreamer and Penns Creek volunteers responded. CSR 911 says a family was displaced by that fire and a fire marshal will help investigate.

Then around 9:30pm, a home on Sunrise Road in White Deer Township went up in flames. The fire was dispatched with possible entrapment but no one was home at the time. The home was fully involved as crews got there, and the log house was destroyed according to reports from the scene.

The two alarm fire saw White Deer Township, Mifflinburg, Lewisburg, Milton, Kreamer and Turbot Township volunteers responding. No injuries in either fire Tuesday night in The Valley.