Fired Lourdes teacher seeking reinstatement in injunction hearing 

SUNBURY- A former Lourdes Regional High School teacher, who was fired fire being pregnant and unwed, had her day in Northumberland County Court Friday. Naiad Reich, of the Shamokin area, has sued, seeking her job back. She testified during an injunction hearing Friday, that she understands the religious objections behind her firing and that her contract doesn’t have guaranteed renewals. The school says Reich violated a morality clause in her contact.

The Principal of the school, Sister Mary Ann Bednar testified, she had a meeting with Reich and when she asked Reich about a possible timeline for marriage with her boyfriend, Reich said “maybe somewhere down the line.” Bednar said Reich indicated she did not want to be forced to be married.

Bednar later said after a phone conference with Diocesan officials, the decision to fire Reich was made because both sides couldn’t bring the situation to a “reasonable conclusion.” When asked if Reich would be terminated if she had married before the birth of her child, Bednar said, “probably not.” And contrary to some reports, Bednar said it’s not true the school’s board tried to reinstate Reich.

After the hearing concluded, Northumberland County Judge Hugh Jones announced the Reich’s attorney has until April 12 to submit a argument, and the school and the Catholic Diocese have until April 26. A decision on the injunction will follow, and the lawsuit will most likely continue in civil court.

At the school, a long-term substitute teacher has taken Reich’s place. Bednar says a permanent replacement is expected to be made for next school year.