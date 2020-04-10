Fire hits Watsontown home, no injuries reported: CSR 911

WATSONTOWN — Volunteer fire fighters from neighboring communities converged on a house fire in Watsontown Friday morning. A home was heavily damaged and no injuries were reported.

Central Susquehanna Regional 9-1-1 tells us, the alarm at 6:55am was for a working house fire in the 800 block of Main Street. They tell us that fire is now under control and no injuries were reported during the fire fight.

Dispatchers tell us, volunteers from the Warrior Run regional department, Milton, Mifflinburg and one Lycoming County company from Montgomery were on the scene over an hour.