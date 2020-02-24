UPDATE: Homes damaged, power restored after Shamokin fire

SHAMOKIN – A number of homes were damaged, power outages were reported, but no injuries after a series of row homes were damaged by fire Monday morning in Shamokin.

The fire broke out around 4 a.m. on Bear Valley Avenue according to Northumberland County Communications. County communications says Shamokin fire crews are still on scene and parts of Bear Valley Avenue (Route 125) are still blocked.

We last told you entrapment was reported, but according to the Northumberland County Fire Wire, everyone got out safely. PPL restored most power by just after 10:30 a.m. Monday.