UPDATE: Coroner called to massive Shamokin fire

SHAMOKIN – The Northumberland County Coroner’s office has been called to the scene of a massive fire affecting row homes in Shamokin.

According WNEP, county deputy coroner Jim Gotlob has arrived at the fire that started at 15 North Franklin Street. According to WNEP, officials say a woman was killed. Her identity is unknown at this time. Media reports also say a man was taken to the hospital. There’s no word on his condition.

Over a dozen volunteer fire crews first responded to the blaze around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday. Many photos and videos posted on social media indiciate heavy flames shooting out of the roofs of the homes. The Daily Item says around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday, firefighters were ordered to evacuate from the structures and battle the blaze from the exterior. We’re working to gather more details.