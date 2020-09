MOUNT PLEASANT MILLS – A home was heavily damaged by fire in Perry Township, Snyder County early this morning. Emergency dispatchers say the fire started around 3:30 a.m. at 9145 Route 35.

Firefighters from Freemont, Freeburg, Selinsgrove, Kreamer, Middlecreek Township and Liverpool responded. They were still on the scene at 6 a.m. The home was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived on the scene. No injuries were reported.

