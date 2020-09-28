UPDATE: Sunbury house fire out quickly, owner taken to hospital



Photos by Ron Kreiger, Sunbury

SUNBURY – A two-alarm house fire in Sunbury was put out quickly by volunteer fire crews, but the owner was taken to the hospital for a separate medical issue.

Sunbury Fire Chief Brad Wertz says the fire was first reported at 7:15 a.m. Monday morning at a home on Ridge Avenue. Wertz says fire crews knocked down and contained the fire within 20 minutes of arrival.

He said the owner was taken to the hospital and seemed to be ‘in shock’ over what happened. The owner’s name and current medical condition is unknown.

Wertz says the fire started in the basement of the home and spread to the first floor. When crews first got there, they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the basement windows.

The fire is still under investigation but is not considered suspicious. A state police fire marshal is assisting the investigation.