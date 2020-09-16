Fire crews on the scene of a chicken house fire

PORT TREVORTON– Snyder County fire crews responded to a chicken house fire around 7:30 this morning. They are currently on the scene at 58 Dunmore Road near Port Trevorton. Central Susquehanna 9-11 says multiple fire crews are on the scene but no roads are closed. Dunmore Road is near Routes 11 and 15 below Selinsgrove. Firefighters tell us the chicken house fully collapse and was fully engulfed in flames. They also say the house was empty.

Volunteer fire crews from DH&L, Fremont, Port Trevorton, Liverpool, Middleburg and Shamokin Dam have responded.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.