Fire completely destroys Coal Township home

COAL TOWNSHIP – A Coal Township home was destroyed after a two-alarm fire occurred Wednesday evening. Northumberland County Communications tells WKOK the fire was first reported a little before 8 p.m. at a home at 950 West Pine Street.

The 911 center says a second alarm came almost immediately after upon the firefighters’ arrival. Area police could also see the flames four or five blocks away. The 911 center says it also received about a dozen calls about the fire.

There were no injuries reported. The 911 center says its believed the home is a total loss. A state fire marshal is expected to head to the scene today. Fire departments from Coal Township, Shamokin, Ralpho Township, Kulpmont, Mount Carmel borough, and Atlas responded, as well as Area EMS.