Financial advisor says don’t worry about stock market woes over coronavirus

SELINSGROVE – There’s been lots of worry this week on Wall Street, as the Stock Market is on track for its worst week since October 2008 thanks to coronavirus concerns. One Valley financial adviser says letting panic dictate your investing is the worst way to handle it.

Ben Wilhelm of Lone Oak Financial Services offers this advice to local investors, “Do not try to time the market…no one can really time the market on a regular basis. Do not be a day trader. Do not make decisions based on emotions…so if you’re trying to log into your 401K and you’re trying to jump out of all your equity positions, I would advise against that.”

Wilhelm says for retirees or anyone close to retirement, you should seek some professional help to make sure you’re on the right track, “You probably should not have been fully invested already. You should’ve really looked at where you should be based on your risk tolerance, your time horizons, and your needs. And so that’s why I’d advise working with a financial adviser like myself who will sit down with you and help create a plan to be proactive, instead of reactive.”

But Wilhelm says this week’s reactions on Wall Street actually aren’t anything out of the ordinary, “There’s a catalyst for the market to reverse and go down, and this is just one of those. Those catalysts could be a very good opportunity for people, and over the long-term I think this is just going to be a distant memory.”