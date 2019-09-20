Final Shutdown of Three Mile Island: AP PA Headlines, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 9/20/19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The final shutdown of Three Mile Island, where 1979’s terrifying partial meltdown became a landmark event in the life cycle of nuclear power in the United States, is imminent. Exelon Corp. officials said the plant will stop producing electricity around noon Friday, following through on a decision the Chicago-based energy giant made in May after it became clear that it would not get a financial rescue from Pennsylvania.

The accident that destroyed Three Mile Island’s Unit 2 badly undermined public support for the energy source: No nuclear plant that was proposed after the accident has been successfully completed and put into operation in the United States. Edwin Lyman, acting director the nuclear safety project for the Union of Concerned Scientists, said the steps to shut down a reactor are similar to when the plant temporarily shuts it down for a refueling outage. The first step will be to insert control rods to stop the nuclear fission chain reaction in the reactor core. The control rods — made of minerals and soft metals — absorb neutrons and make it impossible for nuclear fission to continue.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Eighteen agents who investigate violent gun crimes for the Pennsylvania attorney general’s office each cashed $12,500 taxpayer-funded checks last year to settle claims they’d been subject to harassment because of their age. The agency this week disclosed the payments to the current and former members of its Philadelphia Gun Violence Task Force.

The agents had alleged that supervisors repeatedly said they wanted to replace them with younger workers. The $225,000 in payments and the general release of claims the agents signed in July 2018 were provided in response to a Right-to-Know Law request from The Associated Press. A spokeswoman for Attorney General Josh Shapiro says the allegations predated his administration. She says Shapiro determined there were cost and morale benefits of getting a settlement with the agents.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Legislation to cut taxes for manufacturers who use methane to make fertilizer or petrochemicals is on its way to Pennsylvania’s Senate after a positive vote in the state House of Representatives. House members voted 139 to 46 on Thursday in favor of the proposed Energy and Fertilizer Manufacturing Tax Credit program.

The bill would provide a nickel-per-gallon credit for methane purchased and used by large facilities located within Pennsylvania, the nation’s No. 2 natural gas-producing state behind Texas. The measure targets production of ammonia, methanol and urea. Supporters describe it as a way to fuel economic development, create good-paying jobs and attract customers for the state’s natural gas industry. Opponents framed it as a taxpayer giveaway to the fossil fuels industry.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Pennsylvania House of Representatives is giving its unanimous approval to toughening penalties for using body-gripping animal traps outside of the waterways for which they’re designed. Lawmakers voted Thursday to send the bill to the state Senate for its consideration.

Backers argue the larger penalties may help deter people from placing the traps where they shouldn’t be, and therefore reduce the number of pets and other domestic animals getting hurt or killed. It’s already illegal to put the traps outside of waterways, marshes, ponds and dams. Fines would be increased from their current level of a few hundred dollars to $1,000 to $1,500 if the legislation is enacted..

NEW YORK (AP) — Nonprofit news organizations, a growth area in the troubled field of journalism, are broadening their base of support to take in almost as much from individual donors as they do from foundations. A report issued Wednesday by the Institute for Nonprofit News said nearly three-quarters of its 240 members have launched since 2008, an average of one start-up per month.

Nonprofit organizations include probing sites like ProPublica and the Center for Investigative Journalism, regional organizations like Texas Tribune and VT Digger and specialized organizations such as North Carolina Health News and the Food and Environment Reporting Network. INN members employ nearly 2,000 journalists; there are an estimated 100 more such sites that aren’t members of the trade group, said Sue Cross, the institute’s executive director.

NEW YORK (AP) — Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg has two books coming out in the United States, including an English-language edition of her memoir. Penguin Press announced Thursday that it will release Thunberg’s memoir “Our House Is On Fire” and a collection of her speeches, “No One Is Too Small to Make a Difference,” that will include her upcoming address at the U.N. Climate Action Summit in New York.

“No One Is Too Small to Make a Difference” is scheduled for November. Her memoir, co-written with her parents and sister, will be released next year. The 16-year-old Thunberg has quickly become an international force for urgent climate action. She has been in Washington for several days of rallies and lobbying efforts ahead of Friday’s planned global climate strike.

WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Melania Trump cut the ribbon Thursday as the Washington Monument reopened to the public for the first time in three years. The 555-foot stone obelisk closed in September 2016 in order to replace the aging elevator and upgrade security systems. Accompanied by a group of local fourth graders, Trump took the new high-speed elevator to the observation floor near the top, which offers a commanding 360-degree view of the entire District of Columbia.

The monument has been closed off and on for most of the past eight years. An August 2011 earthquake left cracks in the stones near the top of the obelisk. It reopened in 2014 but National Park Service officials were forced to close it again two years later after a series of elevator breakdowns. “This is one of the most distinctive buildings in the world and one of the signature attractions of any visit to Washington,” said Jeff Reinbold, superintendent of the National Mall for the National Park Service. “So we really didn’t want to close it. We kept putting Band-Aids on, but eventually we had no choice.”

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A stage is literally being set for Earthling visitors who are beginning to descend on the Nevada desert for “Storm Area 51” events galvanized by an internet hoax. Alon Burton and his band Wily Savage wrestled a tarp Thursday over a wooden frame covering a stage near a motel in the tiny town of Rachel. Burton says bands will play until midnight.

Hundreds have arrived in the desert after a Facebook post inviting people to “see them aliens” got widespread attention and gave rise to festivals this week. Area 51’s secrecy has long fueled fascination about UFOs and conspiracy theories. The military has warned people not to approach the protected site. The motel is booked and camping fees have gone into effect on the property. Several dozen campers in trucks and trailers staked space for free on federal land nearby.

WASHINGTON (AP) — When 96-year-old Clarence Smoyer came to Washington, he thought he was heading to the Pentagon to sign copies of a book detailing his exploits as a World War II tank gunner. Instead, he found a full Army color guard and ceremony awarding him a Bronze Star, 75 years after the battle that made him a hero.

Smoyer, of Allentown, Pennsylvania, was part of a famous duel in Cologne, Germany, where his Pershing tank destroyed a German Panther tank. The battle was captured on film and Smoyer became known as the “Hero of Cologne.” But he was denied a Bronze Star at the time due to a minor disciplinary issue. The Army ruled last month that Smoyer deserved the medal and helped arrange Wednesday’s surprise at Washington’s World War II memorial.

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — National Park Service officials say motorized electric bicycles are now allowed in Yellowstone, Grand Teton and Glacier national parks, along with Wyoming’s National Elk Refuge. The joint announcement Thursday follows an order signed late last month by Interior Secretary David Bernhardt allowing the pedal bicycles with electric motors wherever traditional bikes can go in national parks.

The guidelines posted on the Yellowstone, Glacier and Grand Teton websites say e-bikes and traditional bicycles are barred from boardwalks, snow routes and nearly all backcountry trails. They also are allowed on pathways connecting the National Elk Refuge to Grand Teton National Park. E-bikes can reach speeds of 28 mph or higher. Outdoor and conservation groups have objected to allowing them in parks without additional study or public notice.

ATLANTA (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. became the second-youngest player in baseball history to hit 40 homers in a season and the Atlanta Braves clinched at least a tie for first place in the NL East with a 5-4 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. Freddie Freeman also drove in two runs for Atlanta, which can clinch its second straight division title with a win Friday or a loss by Washington. After winning the first two games of the series, the Phillies’ fading postseason hopes took another blow.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Shed Long had three hits and scored the go-ahead run in the 11th on an unusual inning-ending double play as the Seattle Mariners beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-5. The Mariners swept the between last-place teams and sent the Pirates to their sixth straight loss. Long reached base on an error to start the 11th and Omar Narvaez singled with one out to put runners on the corners. Austin Nola hit a chopper to second baseman Kevin Kramer, who began a reverse force double play as Long scored.

