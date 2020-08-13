Final preparations in place, sequential testing, as students return to Bucknell next week

LEWISBURG – Bucknell has released additional plans in preparation for students to return to campus next week.

In an email to students, Dean of Students Amy Badal says proof of two negative COVID-19 tests will be needed in order to return to campus. Over the past few weeks, Bucknell sent tests by mail to be self-administered by students prior to their move-in date.

In addition, students will receive a symptoms test upon arrival and sequential testing will begin on August 18 on all students, and repeat every 10 days throughout the semester. Students will also use the Herd Health app to make appointments for testing, and should begin scheduling appointments now receive test results and do daily symptom checks.

The University is then asking students not to travel outside of Lewisburg and to pack lightly in the event that they need to pivot operations mid-semester.

If needed, isolation housing will be available at a local hotel and will include daily telehealth visits and meals. Student expectation include wearing face masks indoors and to observe social distancing when possible. No outside visitors will be permitted in campus housing, including family members.