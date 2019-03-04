Fiery Route 35 crash leaves one seriously injured

SELINSGROVE – A Freeburg woman was seriously injured after last week’s fiery crash on Route 35 that shut down the road for several hours. Selinsgrove state police say the crash occurred just before 10:30 a.m. February 26. Selinsgrove troopers say 46-year-old Karen Bitting was traveling west on Route 35 when she traveled into the eastbound lane, striking a tractor-trailer. The impact caused the tractor-trailer to catch fire. Bitting was taken to Geisinger via Life Flight, but a medical update is unavailable. Troopers say Bitting has also been charged for the accident.

The driver of the tractor-trailer and a passenger suffered minor injuries. Both were taken to Geisinger, but their medical updates are also unavailable. Route 35 was closed for about six hours while crews cleared the scene. Troopers say an investigation is ongoing.