Felony riot charge against man after Milton incident

MILTON – A man is facing multiple charges including a felony riot charge after an incident in Milton early Sunday morning. According to media reports, police say the incident occurred just after 2 a.m. Sunday in the area of Broadway and Long Alley.

Media reports indicate Rafael Mora-Kuilan was arrested after firing a gun while with a group of people in that area of the borough. Police say no injuries were reported. Police also say the gun was reportedly stolen. Mora-Kuilan is charged with receiving stolen property, felony riot, and other charges.