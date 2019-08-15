Home
Felony drug arrest of Sunbury man

WKOK Staff | August 15, 2019 |

SELINSGROVE – A Northumberland County man has been arrested felony drug charges after some drug deals in Selinsgrove. Selinsgrove Borough Police say they arrested 20-year-old Jordan Reitz of Sunbury.  He is charged with delivery of a controlled substance for an incident earlier this month, and another one again this week.

 

In Selinsgrove Wednesday, police say Reitz was seen meeting an individual conducting a drug buy in a parking lot in Selinsgrove. When confronted, Reitz drove north on Market Street at a high rate of speed. Two borough police vehicles were able to stop Reitz at North Market Street and Route 522.  Reitz was then arrested without further incident.

