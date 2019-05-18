Feehrer shares new plans and new ideas for Snyder County

SUNBURY—Candidate for Snyder County Commissioner Joseph Feehrer hopes to bring new change and new ideas for Snyder County’s future. Feehrer is seeking the primary election Commissioner on Tuesday on the Republican ticket.

On a recent appearance on WKOK’s On The Mark Feehrer discussed his campaign and the big issues of Snyder County. Feehrer briefly explained his decision on why he wanted to run for County Commissioner.

“Roughly three years ago I made a decision this is what I wanted to pursue in my life, to able to serve the county” said Feehrer “It was with the help of my pastor within my church that we started an outreach program within the community.”

“When I say full time I myself will not be involved in any other business, I will not have any other employment” he said. “I will solely be focused on the county and the citizens of Pennsylvania 100 percent”

