FedEx delivery employee hit by vehicle in Selinsgrove

SELINSGROVE – A pedestrian accident in Snyder County Wednesday…A FedEx delivery driver was injured when he was hit by a car in Selinsgrove. Police say the incident occurred Wednesday around 3:45 p.m. in the 200 block of South Market Street.

Police say the delivery driver stepped out of his vehicle and into the path of an SUV. The driver was thrown approximately 25 feet from the point of impact. The unidentified driver was taken to Geisinger, but no other information is available. DH&L Fire Company and EMS assisted police at the scene.