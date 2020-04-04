Sen. Gordner: Fed Paycheck Protection Program explained

HARRISBURG – A new loan program that will be offered by the federal government aiming to help businesses, employees and self-employed individuals that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to state senator John Gordner (R-27th, Berwick), the federal Paycheck Protection Program cover some of the losses and expenses incurred by businesses in Pennsylvania. The loans can be forgiven by the federal government if certain conditions are met.

Businesses must maintain their number of staff and level of payroll and rehire any displaced employees in order to qualify for loan forgiveness. He suggests that local businesses go to SBC.gov for more information.