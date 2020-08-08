Federal lawsuit seeks to change voter mail-in ballot verification methods

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The governing body for Pennsylvania school sports is deciding not to make a decision on fall sports for at least two weeks. The board of the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association said Friday that mandatory fall sports activities are on hold until its next meeting on Aug. 21, although voluntary workouts can continue. The association hopes to use that time to discuss the matter further with Gov. Tom Wolf. Wolf on Thursday strongly recommended school and youth sports be canceled until January, although he left the final decision to school boards.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A federal lawsuit is seeking to force Pennsylvania election officials to change the way that voters’ signatures on mail-in ballots are verified. The suit, filed Friday, asserts that tens of thousands of voters are at risk of being disenfranchised in the fall presidential election. The suit was filed by the League of Women Voters of Pennsylvania, the Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh and two individual voters. It seeks to force election officials to give voters the chance to fix ballots that are either missing signatures, or where there’s a perceived signature mismatch. The Wolf administration declined to comment on the suit.

UNDATED (AP) — Reports of suicidal or self-harming thoughts made to Pennsylvania’s mandatory harm reporting system for schools increased after classrooms were shut down in March because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office released an annual report showing tips to the Safe2Say Something program had dropped since the pandemic sent students home for remote learning, The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reported Friday. But an increased portion of the calls, online tips and other reports that did come in were for issues of suicidal thoughts or self-harm, data from the system showed.

