Federal judge won’t stay his own ruling on crowd sizes

PITTSBURGH—The judge in Western PA who said the Wolf Administration failed to enough evidence for state crowd size limits is declining to stay his own ruling. U.S. District Judge William Stickman IV said Tuesday the administration failed to show “imminent and irreparable harm will occur” if the state can’t limit event crowds to 25 people inside and 250 people outside. He said in his earlier ruling that the size limits were unconstitutional. State officials asked the judge to delay the enforcement of his ruling while they appeal. His ruling has already prompted some PA school districts, including Shikellamy and Shamokin, to expand attendance at high school football games.